Two suspects nabbed for artist Esther Mahlangu robbery, assault

Two suspects have been nabbed by police in connection with the robbery and assault of Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was assaulted, strangled and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money as well as a firearm in her home, located in Mthambothini, near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, last month.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened as Mahlangu, who was alone at the time, prepared to take a nap.

The 87-year-old sustained bruises to her face.

Addressing the media outside Mahlangu’s home, Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane noted two suspects had been arrested following a police investigation into the incident.

Mtshweni-Tsipane also said that the artist’s firearm has been retrieved.

“Fortunately, we have come a point where we were able to successfully identify the suspects and subsequent to that we arrested them. The first [suspect] early in the morning, where we confiscated the gun that belongs to uGogo Mahlangu.

“Upon his arrest, we then probed further [to find out] where exactly did he get this gun from then he took us to where he bought the gun,” she said.

“We followed up on the [suspect] and we managed to get hold of him. He was arrested sometime during the day… around 11am today,” the premier added.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said the suspects were currently in custody and will appear in court on Friday morning.

“We have not arrested the wrong people… we have arrested the right people who were engaged in this activity of breaking through Gogo’s house,” she said.

She confirmed that the suspect who had sold the firearm was the person that broke into Mahlangu’s home, adding that the police initially took seven suspects in for questioning.

“We have apprehended two [suspects] for now. Up to this far, there’s about seven people who know how [the robbery] transpired in this case.

“But out of this seven, two of them were actively involved so the others are witnesses to that effect. They were not necessarily active participants in the process, but they are the ones that also led us to where we are today,” the premier said.

Asked if there were security upgrades to Mahlangu’s house, Mtshweni-Tsipane said: “An assessment is about to be concluded and upon conclusion of that report it will then come to us so that we look at it and we put budget in accordance with the recommendation. Yes, it is work that is still underway.”

The premier further indicated that there was security already guarding the area.

“That is happening and the family also confirmed and were very happy about that whilst we still wait for the finalisation of the report,” she added.

Mpumalanga Premier Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane was with the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Detectives, Major General Botsotso Moukangwe and Dr JS Moroka Executive Mayor Nomsa Mtshweni at Dr Esther Mahlangu’s homestead in Mthambothini near Siyabuswa… pic.twitter.com/cKc8Hhhf0A— MpumalangaGov (@MpumalangaGov) April 7, 2022

Last week, police offered a reward of R50,000 to anyone with information about the assault and robbery.

Mahlangu’s world-renowned work has seen her land lucrative deals and collaborate with well-known brands such as BMW and Nike.

Her impressive artwork was used in the ‘art car’ BMW luxury 7 series model in 2017.

The self-taught Ndebele artist has also worked with an alcohol brand and her work has been honoured internationally.