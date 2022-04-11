Man stoned and set alight by Giyani community for alleged theft of TV

Citizen Reporter

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects who allegedly assaulted and set a man alight in Giyani on 8 April.

The man’s identity is not yet known.

He was attacked during an incident of vigilantism as community members of Sikhunayani Village accused the victim of stealing a plasma TV.

While he was inside a taxi to Giyani town; he was accosted and dragged out by the angry local community members.

The mob justice allegedly forced him to show them where he allegedly stole the TV from, and during the dispute, he was stoned and set alight.

He was rushed to hospital; and he later succumbed to the injuries.

In a separate matter in the Limpopo province police launched a manhunt for suspects after the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man, whose body was later set alight on 3 April.

The incident occurred at Marapong Township in Lephalale.

It is alleged that the victim was stabbed, stoned by the suspects next to the local liquor outlet who then set his body alight before they fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Jaffta Moatshe from Kauletse Village in GaSeleka.

Following the vigilante incident that claimed the life of a 43-year-old Zimbabwean; Elvis Nyathi was attacked and murdered by a mob in Diepsloot.

The victim lost his life during a mob attack in the early hours of the Wednesday morning. He was beaten, stoned and burnt to death.

This comes after protests by residents of Diepsloot who threatened to shut down the area, saying they have been terorrised by criminals amid a number of murders in the area.

They also complained about the lack of police visibility and service delivery.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also condemned the attack and also warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

