9 suspects arrested during drugs and firearms sting

Citizen Reporter

Various police units in KwaZulu-Natal were hard at work after conducting operations that led to the arrest of nine suspects in different operations in Umlazi, Phoenix and Umhlanga. The suspects were found in possession of drugs and firearms.

According to the South Africa Police Service (Saps), they conducted an operation in Umlazi and surrounding areas to combat all crime related incidents.

During their operation, police officials received information about a group of armed men and it was alleged the suspects had firearms and were planning to commit a crime.

The team proceeded to Umlazi G-Section where a group of suspects were seen seated inside a house situated on Baker Road. Police pounced on unsuspecting males and conducted a search at the premises.

“Police found property suspected to be stolen such as a variety of cigarettes as well as an airtime machine. Three pistols with 23 rounds of ammunition and three magazines were also found from the suspects. A total of six suspects aged between 20 and 28 were placed under arrest for unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and possession of the stolen property,” Saps Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala explained.

The team then proceeded to Reedside Road in Phoenix where a 31-year-old male was found in the house.

“A search was conducted and the suspect was found in possession of 179 rounds of ammunition, drugs such as ‘six rock cocaine,’ 23 mandrax pills, five halves of mandrax tablets and other drugs were also found.”

The man was arrested for possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

The suspects will appear in the Umlazi and Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 19 April.

Stolen cellphones and the seized firearms | Picture: Twitter

#sapsKZN Police disruptive op netted 7 suspects in separate incidents in Umlazi G Section and in Phoenix respectively, firearms, ammo and drugs seized. Police operations are still on-going in the province to curb all crimes during this #Easter weekend. ME https://t.co/xLORCKkjhX pic.twitter.com/hucVN1Iz8A— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) April 15, 2022

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial drug and firearm unit also received intelligence regarding suspects busy packing and transporting drugs in Umhlanga and surrounding areas.

The information was confirmed and a search warrant was obtained in court.

The Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted upon the intel and conducted an observation in one of the flats in Umhlanga on 14 April.

Upon arrival at about 6pm, the unit found a 36-year-old man packaging drugs in one of the flats in Umhlanga Ridge.

“He was found in possession of 17,45kg of cocaine powder, 8,470 pieces of rock cocaine, 155 moons of cocaine, 714 mandrax tablets, 78 ecstasy tablets and 46 orange and white capsules of heroin,” Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

The suspect was placed under arrest for possession and drugs. According to KZN police officials, they recovered R7 million worth of drugs.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman believed to be in the country illegally, obstructed law enforcement officers from executing their duties and was arrested for defeating the ends of justice and also for contravening the Immigration Act.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates’ Court next week.

Picture: Twitter/ Saps

#sapsKZN 2 Suspects Arrested on 14/04 at a flat in Umhlanga Ridge. Drugs incl cocaine, heroin and ecstasy worth R7 MIL seized. #DrugBust #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/tZS5p5cDQj pic.twitter.com/Vw351vDbCV— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) April 15, 2022

ALSO READ: Tshwane Metro Police weekend operations lead to several arrests