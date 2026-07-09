Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Two foreign nationals arrested with R250k Crystal Meth

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 July 2026

04:55 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The arrests followed intelligence received regarding two houses believed to be used for drug dealing.

Two foreign nationals arrested with R250k Crystal Meth

Two foreign nationals were arrested in Edenvale after police uncovered crystal meth worth R250,000. Picture: EMPD.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two foreign nationals were arrested in Edenvale after police uncovered crystal meth worth R250 000 during coordinated raids on suspected drug houses in Acasia Estate.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday, 08 July 2026.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Intervention Unit and the South African Police Service (Saps) Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the two foreign nationals

Drugs

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said the arrests followed intelligence received regarding two houses believed to be used for drug dealing within Acasia Estate.

“Acting on this information, officers carried out coordinated searches at both locations. At the first residence, they intercepted a 48-year-old male suspect. A search of the premises uncovered 162.21 grams of crushed crystal meth, valued at approximately R150 000.”

Officers then moved to a second property at the corner of 6th Avenue and 11th Street, where they detained a 27-year-old male suspect.

“He was found in possession of 1,071.33 grams of uncrushed crystal meth, with a street value of about R100 000,” Thepa said.

Arrest

Thepa said both suspects were arrested and detained at Edenvale Police Station, facing charges of possession of illicit substances.

They are expected to appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court soon.

Kemi Behari

Meanwhile, suspended City of Ekurhuleni head of legal services Kemi Behari has been arrested by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

RELATED ARTICLES

Behari was handcuffed on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, after his disciplinary hearing at the city’s head office in Germiston, on the East Rand.

Behari was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after evidence emerged that he allegedly shielded Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday that there was an active takedown operation underway by the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

Read more on these topics

drug bust drugs Ekurhuleni Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) foreign nationals

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards
Crime WATCH: Cape Town police impound fancy cars belonging to foreign national ‘crypto’ traders
Politics ‘We are going to see more and more Zimbabweans coming to SA’
Business SAA silent over reported R1bn Standard Bank bailout
News BackaBuddy shuts down fundraiser for Peet Viljoen’s legal fees

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News