Two foreign nationals arrested with R250k Crystal Meth

The arrests followed intelligence received regarding two houses believed to be used for drug dealing.

Two foreign nationals were arrested in Edenvale after police uncovered crystal meth worth R250 000 during coordinated raids on suspected drug houses in Acasia Estate.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday, 08 July 2026.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Intervention Unit and the South African Police Service (Saps) Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the two foreign nationals

Drugs

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said the arrests followed intelligence received regarding two houses believed to be used for drug dealing within Acasia Estate.

“Acting on this information, officers carried out coordinated searches at both locations. At the first residence, they intercepted a 48-year-old male suspect. A search of the premises uncovered 162.21 grams of crushed crystal meth, valued at approximately R150 000.”

Officers then moved to a second property at the corner of 6th Avenue and 11th Street, where they detained a 27-year-old male suspect.

“He was found in possession of 1,071.33 grams of uncrushed crystal meth, with a street value of about R100 000,” Thepa said.

Arrest

Thepa said both suspects were arrested and detained at Edenvale Police Station, facing charges of possession of illicit substances.

They are expected to appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court soon.

Kemi Behari

Meanwhile, suspended City of Ekurhuleni head of legal services Kemi Behari has been arrested by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

Behari was handcuffed on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, after his disciplinary hearing at the city’s head office in Germiston, on the East Rand.

Behari was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after evidence emerged that he allegedly shielded Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) Chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday that there was an active takedown operation underway by the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.