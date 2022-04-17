Kidnapping mastermind Faizal Charloos’ brother arrested in Lenasia

Citizen Reporter

Law enforcement officials have arrested the brother of kidnapping mastermind Faizal Charloos in Lenasia on Sunday, in relation to the spate of kidnappings plaguing the suburb and other areas in the south of Johannesburg.

Authorities also pounced on wanted suspect Irfaan Adamjee (known as “Muffins”).

A source close to the investigation who was at the scene, told The Citizen that Muffins was considered dangerous after he threatened a Lenasia resident last week.

The source said the sting operation involved arresting Muffins.

“Within minutes members from JMPD, SAPS flying squad and community patrollers spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued through extension 2. Residents in the area confirmed that the brother of the alleged mastermind Faizel Charloos was arrested by police and that led the special unit to a number of addresses. Unfortunately, ‘Muffins’ evaded police and the search continues.”

Another arrest has been made in Lenasia JHB. The suspect is allegedly linked to recent arrests and is believed to be a relative of an alleged kingpin arrested recently.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 17, 2022

Authorities at the scene did not immediately respond to questions, however, it is believed that police recovered a number of firearms and cash.

The source also said the Lenasia residents expressed the ‘rot’ that has been attached to Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) following several arrests with alleged links to Charloos and kidnappings for ransom.

“Residents at the scene expressed concern about viral messages saying that it’s good to see local CPF members and patrollers assisting to combat crime in the area. A SAPS member at the scene mentioned that the success of day’s arrest was [with] the backup from local members.”

According to the source, police are expected to make further arrests on Sunday evening and during the course of the week.

On Thursday, at least seven suspects were arrested for intimidation, extortion and impersonating police officers in Lenasia.

The suspects were handcuffed in two separate sting operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is believed that the suspects are also allegedly linked to the spate of kidnappings plaguing areas in the south of Johannesburg, including Lenasia.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen three of the suspects have already appeared in court.

Compiled by Faizel Patel