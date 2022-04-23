Hawks seize counterfeit vehicle spares worth R5 million

Citizen Reporter

Two suspects, aged 49 and 52 were arrested on Friday following a police ambush at a warehouse in Tulisa Park Johannesburg.

The arrests came after The Hawks Intellectual Property Rights Section from Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, together with Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) and brand protector experts from Spoor and Fisher Attorney executed a search and seizure operation.

According to a statement issued by the South African Police Service, the arrests were made following an in-depth investigation into Counterfeit vehicle bearing spares sold to motorists under the guise of genuine NSK products..

“Samples of the NSK bearings were purchased during the investigation into allegations of selling and distribution of Counterfeit vehicle spares and a search warrant was successfully obtained,” the statement read.

Large quantities of bearings with NSK Brand and Logo were found in what turned out to be a huge scale distribution warehouse facility.

Goods to the estimated value of R5 million were seized for further investigation.

The suspects will appear in court for contravention of the counterfeit goods Act once in due course.

Meanwhile the case against the 42-year-old suspect and his accomplice daughter who allegedly manufactured and distributed a large scale of counterfeit washing powder at their clandestine factory valued at R1.3 million in Springs are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate court on the 25 May 2022.

