Police probe culpable homicide case after pedestrian killed on freeway

South African Police Service (Saps) Mount Road detectives are investigating a culpable homicide case after a pedestrian was struck down by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on the N2 freeway in the Eastern Cape.

The deceased was struck down by a Volkswagen light delivery vehicle as he ran across the freeway at about 9am, just before the Gelvandale off-ramp in the direction of Deal Party.

He was wearing flip flop sandals with grey and white tracksuit pants, and a maroon coloured tracksuit top.

“The driver of a VW light delivery vehicle was unable to avoid the man thus colliding into him as he ran across the road,” Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, said in a statement.

According to police, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

