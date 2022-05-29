Two Hawks officers arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to traditional healer

Citizen Reporter

Two Hawks officers remain in police custody after allegedly providing ammunition to a traditional healer.

The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, were involved with supply chain management at the Hawks’ national headquarters.

They were arrested on Friday by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes and Tactical Operations Management Section.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, a sting operation was set up after information was received about the lieutenant-colonel who intended to supply Saps ammunition to a traditional healer.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a female lieutenant-colonel who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition, while the female captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she tried to conceal evidence in this matter,” Mbambo said.

The 43-year-old traditional healer was also arrested on Friday at her home in Soshanguve after an exchange [of ammunition] was made.

The traditional healer was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property following the seizure of other items suspected to belong to the state, Mbambo said.

She is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 May.

The Hawks officers will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on 30 May.

“We expect all our members to be beyond reproach and will ensure that the alleged culprits face the full might of the law. We shall continue to act without fear or favour regardless of the status of those who transgress the law,” said Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

R36m Saps tender fraud

This comes after a senior Eastern Cape government official and two others were arrested for alleged tender fraud involving police furniture.

The trio was arrested last week by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) and the Eastern Cape South African Police Service (Saps) anti-corruption unit.

They were nabbed in connection with bribery allegations linked to investigations into a national Saps furniture tender valued at over R36 million.

