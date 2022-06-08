Four people gunned down in Khayelitsha in another mass shooting incident

Citizen Reporter

Four men were shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Khayelitsha, in yet another mass shooting incident in the Cape Town township.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, reports from the scene indicated that unknown gunmen entered the Madiba supermarket in Site B and fired several shots at 7pm.

Three men died on the scene while the fourth one succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Potelwa said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage and organised crime detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

“The identities of the deceased persons have not been confirmed yet.

“Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp,” Potelwa said in a statement.

Mass shootings in Khayelitsha

Last month, three members of the same family were gunned down in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha.

Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street on 22 May where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

At the time, Potelwa said it was alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 8:10pm and fired several shots.

“The ages of the deceased persons are 51, 53 and 57. Information gathered from the scene indicates all three victims were siblings,” she said.

No arrests were made in connection with the case.

Also in the same month, six people were shot and killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Sunday, 8 May 2022.

No arrests were made in connection with that case as well.

On 14 March 2022, five people were also shot dead in New Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with that case.

