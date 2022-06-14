Two men arrested after kidnapping woman and stealing her car

Citizen Reporter

Two men were arrested for kidnap and the theft of a motor vehicle during a search and trace operation in De Aar, Northern Cape.

They are expected to appear in the De Aar Magistrate’s Court soon.

This comes after an operation led police to Grasmere patrol station on the N1 south of Johannesburg and found the suspects in possession of the reported stolen vehicle with the victim in the boot.

The victim had sustained bruises after a scuffle took place during the kidnapping.

According to Captain Olebogeng Tawana, the 30-year-old woman had employed the two men as bricklayers as she was renovating her house in De Aar.

“On Monday, the two allegedly kidnapped the victim and forced her into the boot of her Audi Q2 and drove off with her.

“The victim was in possession of her cellphone, and she managed to communicate with her mother via WhatsApp about the kidnapping ordeal and theft of her motor vehicle,” Tawana said in a statement.

Police responded after the victim’s mother immediately alerted them about the incident.

The suspects were nabbed by De Aar Saps members, as well as the owner of Landile Security Services.

