50-year-old man nabbed for kicking and stomping on teen in Groblersdal

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo have arrested a 50-year-old man after he assaulted a 16-year-old boy.

The incident, which was captured on a video and has since circulated on social media, took place at Groblersdal Game Center around 6:30pm on Wednesday.

In the video, the black teenage boy is seen being pushed to the floor by the white man, who was armed.

The man then kicked the 16-year-old boy and stomped on his chest while he was on the ground.

“The argument which reportedly turned violent and was captured on the video that went viral, broke out after the victim and his cousin allegedly wanted to use the same seasoning as the suspect.

“The suspect then became furious and started assaulting the teenager while pointing at him with a firearm,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Thursday.

WATCH: Police investigating after teachers caught beating children at Pretoria crèche

“The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground. The victim was later taken to hospital and was later discharged,” Mojapelo added.

She confirmed that the suspect was arrested at his home at about 10am on Thursday shortly after teenager’s family opened a case at the Globlersdal police station.

Mojapelo further said the man will appear at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing of a firearm.

[SOUTH AFRICA] An armed white man caught on video assaulted a 16 year old boy by the name of Kopano in Groblersdal a Town in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo last night.#YouthDay2022#SAPS#racism#SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/Ehle8ntmd1— Modise Molapisi (@modise_molapisi) June 16, 2022

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, commended the swift arrest.

“We will not tolerate incidents of gender-based violence and attacks on our children and we will ensure that justice prevails for the victim. In the meantime, we urge community members to remain calm and allow us space to deal with the matter,” Hadebe said.

READ MORE: Family closes ranks around recovering toddler following abuse incident caught on video

According the teenager’s mother, Julia Makweng, the man attacked her son after the 16-year-old and his cousin asked the suspect to pass the salt at a fast food restaurant.

“The reason why my son was assaulted was because of salt at a store that was selling fish and chips. They wanted to use salt as they just purchased chips, whilst the white man was using it, but he didn’t want to let them use it,” Julia Makweng told Newzroom Afrika.

Makweng said her son had tried to intervene which then led to the assault captured on video.

Additional reporting by Lethabo Malatsi