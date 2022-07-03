Limpopo TVET college lecturer burnt to death in mob attack

Citizen Reporter

A TVET college lecturer in Limpopo was on Saturday attacked and burnt to death while transporting goats in Lebowakgomo.

According to police, the 43-year-old had earlier bought the goats at Ga-Mphahlele village. He was stopped and pulled outside of his vehicle by a mob, accusing him of stock theft.

“The victim was severely assaulted and burned to death together with his motor vehicle after being suspected of stock theft.

“Police were summoned to the scene and upon their arrival, found a burnt out bakkie and the victim lying few metres away and burned beyond recognition. The suspected stolen goats were not found at the scene of crime,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

The college lecturer hails from Kwa-Zulu-Natal and lived in Lebowakgomo’s Zone A.

A manhunt have since been launched for the killers.

Police urge anyone with information that can lead to their arrest to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Makadani on 0720297499 or crime stop number 0860010111. They can also go to their nearest police station or use My SAPSApp.

Communities urged to stop vigilante attacks

Limpopo police appealed to the public to not take the law into their own hands through the so called mob justice attacks.

Last month, four people were brutally murdered during a mob attack in Majeje village outside Phalaborwa. The victims were accused of killing a foreigner national shop owner and robbing his shop.

The four were brutally stoned and set alight.

“Community members are cautioned not to take the law into their own hands but rather handover the suspects to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” said Seabi.