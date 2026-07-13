‘They will die’: Mpumalanga premier warns criminals as Mkhuhlu shooting suspect identified

The premier stressed that criminals should surrender and not dare to shoot at the police.

A suspect linked to a deadly shooting in Mkhuhlu, near Calcutta, has been identified, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has confirmed.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:40pm on Sunday, 12 July 2026, in the crossroads section of the township.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a vehicle carrying five occupants was approaching a family home when armed attackers suddenly emerged and opened fire.

Four victims were declared dead at the scene, while a fifth occupant sustained critical injuries.

It is believed a rifle and a 9mm firearm were used in the attack.

Premier raises alarm over violent crime in Mkhuhlu

Addressing the media on Monday, 13 July, Mpumalanga’s Premier Mandla Ndlovu painted a grim picture of the situation in Mkhuhlu, describing the area as the “epicentre of criminal activities” in the province.

“They are killing of our innocent here in Mkhulu,” the premier said.

He added that more than 30 people have been murdered in the area over an unspecified period, declaring that “enough is enough”.

Ndlovu confirmed that the police are closing in on a key suspect connected to Sunday’s shooting.

“We will be able to say publicly that we are going to arrest this culprit – the main culprit.

“If we arrest him, we believe we can find a solution to all these problems that are taking place here in Mkhuhlu.”

He called on community members to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I want to assure our people that they must have trust in our police officers. We do have police officers who still respect the badge – officers who are not working with criminals and who will ensure that our people are safe here in Mpumalanga.”

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The premier indicated that he plans to meet with Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi on Friday, 17 July, for further updates on the investigation.

“We are not going to hand over the government to the criminals. We will not allow these areas to be the nest of criminals here in Mpumalanga. We are ready.”

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the shooting.

Police ‘are faster on the trigger’

Ndlovu urged the identified suspect, as well as other criminals, to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement.

“We think that there is an individual that can be able to assist us. Since we know him, we want this individual to be arrested, to come and answer for himself.

“So, if he knows, he should not be hiding; he must come. We also want to request – not only to him – that criminals must know that our police officers are well-trained and highly qualified.”

The premier stressed that criminals should surrender and not dare to shoot at the police.

“They are faster on the trigger, faster than these criminals, so they will die.

“They must surrender themselves. We want them to be arrested so that they will go to our courts and answer for themselves.”

National resources to bolster investigation

Efforts to stabilise the area are expected to be strengthened through national intervention.

Ndlovu confirmed ongoing discussions with Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane to reinforce the investigation and policing capacity in Mkhuhlu.

“I’m engaging with national, and we think that they must come and assist us, especially here in Mkhuhlu, because we have so many cases – 33 cases, excluding the four that were registered yesterday.

“I spoke with the national commissioner yesterday. She assured me that she’s going to send very good brains that will come here and assist us on investigation, so we can work as a team at national, provincial and local levels.

“We know that by working together, we will be able to make a breakthrough in this case.”