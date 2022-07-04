Suspected robber shot and killed by tavern owner

Citizen Reporter

A man suspected of being a robber was allegedly shot and killed by a tavern owner on Saturday in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged three armed men entered the tavern and instructed the patrons to lie down.

“They [allegedly] robbed the victims of their personal belongings, which included mobile phones and cash before attempting to flee.

“It is further alleged that the tavern owner, 39, became aware of what was unfolding and he drew his firearm and fatally shot one of the men,” police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

The other suspects fled the scene.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the alleged suspect with bullet wounds on his upper body. He was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics.

Some of the cell phones that were stolen from the customers were also found with the man’s body.

“The firearm that has been reportedly used in this incident has been seized for further investigation,” said Mohlala.

Pedestrian shot in KZN

Meanwhile, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to an incident on Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was shot in Vanrova, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times, allegedly by three suspects who were fleeing the scene of a robbery.

Upon arrival, Rusa medics found the victim bleeding extensively from three gunshot wounds.

It is alleged the suspects robbed a tuck shop in the area and stole cash as well as an airtime and data machine.

As they fled the scene they allegedly fired three shots.

“The victim confronted the men and allegedly questioned them with regard to discharging their weapons,” Rusa wrote in a statement.

The suspects then fired five shots at him. He sustained gunshot wounds to both of his legs and his buttocks.

“The man fled to a nearby block of flats where he sought assistance and was transported to the hospital. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered,” Rusa said.

