Two City Power security officers arrested for cable theft

Kgomotso Phooko

Two City Power security officers were among those arrested for cable theft and vandalism over the past weekend.

The utility on Monday said the two security officers and three Mozambican foreign nationals were arrested at their copper cable storage facility in Booysens, Pretoria, on Saturday.

The suspects are being held at the Booysens Police Station and will appear in court soon.

Cable theft at storage facility

This comes after City Power noticed in April that copper at their storage facility had been stolen. There was no sign of forced entry, nor was there a physical armed robbery.

“A preliminary probe revealed the two security officers were in cahoots with external criminal elements,” said the utility in a statement.

City Power said the security officers would make arrangements with the thieves to get access through the back of the premises.

The guards then helped the thieves get over the perimeter or make an opening in the fence before taking them to the facility where the copper cables are stored.

City Power believes the thefts have been going on for a while and suspect more staff members are involved.

The power utility said Eskom’s rolling blackouts leads to an increase in cable theft incidents.

“Just this weekend at least 23 incidents of theft of cables, fuses and batteries as well as vandalism, were reported in different areas across the city of Joburg,” said City Power.

A week ago, a suspect who was arrested for damaging a transformer at the Jeppe substation was sentenced to five years in prison.

NOW READ: Power cables being stolen faster than City Power can replace them in Eldorado Park