14 people dead, several others injured after shooting at Soweto tavern

Citizen Reporter

Approximately 14 people have died after being shot at a tavern in Orlando East, Soweto in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the South Africa Police Service (Saps), several people were left injured, with others are said to be in critical condition.

“Yes I can confirm that early hours of this morning around 12:30am, we received a call to say that there was a shooting incident at [the] Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo section.

“So we were informed that 33 people were injured [and] when we arrived at the scene 12 people were confirmed to be dead [while] 11 were taken to hospital,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela told Newzroom Afrika on Sunday.

“On arrival, another person died and now a few minutes ago I was informed that the 14th person also passed on [at the] Chris Hani Baragwanath [Academic] Hospital,” Mawela further said.

This is a developing story