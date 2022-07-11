Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
11 Jul 2022
6:00 am
Crime

Tavern shootings: Calls grow for police to step up

Mass shootings: ‘It is time for SA to stand up and say enough’

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Emazulwini tavern in Soweto that saw at least 15 people killed. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Criminologist professor Jaco Barkhuizen described the Soweto tavern shooting on Sunday as horrendous. “It is not just the Soweto shooting, it's all the shootings across the country. We have to stop and ask what is going on,” he said. Barkhuizen said it was alarming taverns were sites of criminal activity and violence. “This is not isolated and is becoming more frequent. We need to look at why this was happening and ask where our crime intelligence was,” he said. Barkhuizen said mass murder and mass shootings were usually premeditated. “We need to ask if it was a lone shooter or...

