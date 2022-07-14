News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Crime
News
»
South Africa
»
Crime
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
14 Jul 2022
2:44 pm
Bheki Cele promises special team will investigate KZN taxi killings
Citizen Reporter
Following a spate of shootings in the Harry Gwala and Ugu District, Cele visited Gamalakhe to engage industry role players on Thursday.
Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. Picture: Jacques Nelles