Crime

News » South Africa » Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
14 Jul 2022
2:44 pm

Bheki Cele promises special team will investigate KZN taxi killings

Citizen Reporter

Following a spate of shootings in the Harry Gwala and Ugu District, Cele visited Gamalakhe to engage industry role players on Thursday.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. Picture: Jacques Nelles