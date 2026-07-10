BMW recalls nearly 11 000 cars over starter defect

This is the second massive recall by BMW related to starter motors in a year.

BMW South Africa has recalled nearly 11,000 vehicles across multiple models after safety concerns over starter defects raised risks of engine failure, overheating and visible smoke.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed the recall on Thursday.

BMW recall

It affects 10,961 BMW 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3, and X4 vehicles sold in South Africa from 2016 onwards.

“According to the supplier, due to production-related factors, the affected vehicles may experience increased wear of the solenoid switch after a high number of start operations. As a result, the engine’s starting capability deteriorates. Under certain circumstances, the engine may no longer be able to start.

“In addition, a short circuit in the solenoid switch cannot be ruled out, which may lead to local overheating at the starter. In such a case, smoke may be visible or noticeable while driving or when leaving the vehicle. BMW AG therefore recommends that the vehicle should not be left unattended after the engine has been started,” the NCC said.

Warning

BMW recommends that consumers who own the affected vehicles to refrain from using the “Remote Engine Start” function via the My BMW App or the remote-control key until the repair has been completed.

Consumers are further urged to immediately visit their nearest authorised BMW dealership to arrange for an inspection and repair. Any corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.

“Inspections and corrective work will be carried out free of charge at authorised BMW dealerships.”

Queries

Owners can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s technical campaigns portal. Queries relating to the recall may be directed to the NCC at [email protected].

The commission stressed that consumer safety remains paramount and urged immediate action from affected owners.

Second recall

This is the second massive recall by BMW related to starter motors in a year. In October 2025, BMW South Africa announced a product recall affecting six different models sold in the country from 2016.

Affected models included the 3 Series (G20), 4 Series (G22), 5 Series (G30), Z4 (G29), X3 (G01), and X4 (G02).

According to BMW, its product controls and customer complaints indicated that, in the identified vehicles, water could enter the starter motor at certain points, causing corrosion.

The defect may have prevented the engine from starting, triggered a short circuit that overheated the starter, and, in extreme cases, caused a fire – even when the vehicle was parked.