Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler suspended, CFO Gareth Mnisi faces disciplinary action

Mettler will challenge his suspension in court on an urgent basis.

Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler has been suspended after the council voted to act on a complaint lodged against him by the EFF.

Mettler was suspended after a closed vote during the council meeting on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

It is understood that Mettler will challenge his suspension in court on an urgent basis.

Mettler suspension

In a statement, City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said council considered the written representations submitted by Mettler in response to the proposed precautionary suspension.

“After considering the representations, together with the applicable legislative framework and the matters previously placed before council, council resolved to place the City Manager on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of the independent investigation.”

Suspension condemned

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink condemned the suspension of Mettler.

“Mr Mettler was suspended by the coalition of corruption after it unlawfully passed a baseless report brought by ActionSA Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya. The DA is consulting our legal team on the events that unfolded in council and will present a way forward tomorrow.”

Brink claims the council speaker arbitrarily deducted 13 votes from those who voted against the amendment, on the grounds that they belonged to DA and Freedom Front Plus councillors who were on leave.

Right to vote

Brink also claims there is no legal basis for denying a democratically elected councillor their right to vote.

“It is outrageous that democratically elected public representatives, chosen by the residents of Tshwane to represent them in council, were denied their constitutional right for their votes to count in one of the most important votes before the council.

“By excluding these councillors, the speaker effectively disenfranchised the thousands of residents they represent. The speaker has failed to provide any lawful basis or reconciliation for deducting these votes,” Brink said.

CFO disciplinary action

Meanwhile, suspended Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi faces disciplinary action.

“Following its consideration of the Final Forensic Investigation Report into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Financial Officer, council resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against the CFO, Moya said.

“Having considered the nature of the allegations and the applicable legislative framework, council further determined that the allegations constitute less serious misconduct as contemplated in Part I of Annexure A to the Regulations. The disciplinary process will now proceed in accordance with the prescribed statutory procedures.”

Assuring residents

Moya acknowledged that there has been public interest and speculation regarding the potential impact of these decisions on the city’s functioning.

“I want to assure residents that the administration remains stable and fully focused on delivering reliable services, maintaining the city’s financial stability, accelerating infrastructure investment and improving the quality of life of all those who live in our capital city,” Moya said.