Six-year-old boy allegedly murdered by mother’s ex-boyfriend in act of revenge

A 33-year-old man has been detained by police after allegedly killing a six-year-old boy in what is thought to be an act of revenge against his ex-girlfriend.

The boy’s body was found on a footpath between bushes on Monday.

The suspect handed himself over to Swartkops police, in the Eastern Cape, following the murder of Thabang Klass.

“The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and motive for the murder is suspected to be revenge against the ex-girlfriend,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

He is expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Body found in bushes

According to the police, the suspect took Thabang from his grandmother’s house in New Brighton on 22 July and went to the bushes between Mathys Grounds and Wells Estate in Swartkops [and] allegedly strangled him.

“The protection of our children is everyone’s business and responsibility, and police urge the community to report any suspected child abuse or neglect.

“Children are trusting of those whom they know, thereby making them vulnerable to child abusers and murderers. I urge communities to be the voice to the voiceless and let us stop the abuse and brutal attacks of our children,” Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said.

