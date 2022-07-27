WATCH: Five killed, three wounded in KZN shootout

Faizel Patel

At least five people have been killed and three others wounded during a high-speed chase on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said a gang of eight criminals linked to business robberies in Empangeni were travelling in two sperate vehicles on Wednesday when a high-speed chase ensued.

Speaking to eNCA police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects loaded stolen items in the two vehicles before fleeing the scene.

“Fortunately, a security company from the Empangeni area picked up on this and alerted all other role players and they followed this vehicle.”

ALSO READ: 72-year-old gogo and two sons arrested in connection with traffic cop’s hijacking

Naicker said as the suspects approached the Tongaat toll plaza they were intercepted by the police and the security companies.

“There was a shootout between the suspects and the security companies as well police officers. In both instances, the suspects lost control of their vehicle. Altogether, five suspects have died at both scenes. Two of them are seriously injured in hospital, one is in police custody.”

Naicker says police recovered a number of firearms and equipment used to break into homes and businesses.

Covid-19 fraud

In a separate incident, the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks members tasked to investigate Covid-19 fraud cases arrested eight suspects, aged between 22 and 53, for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

It is alleged that two of the arrested suspects are directors of the companies that applied for Temporary Employee Relief Scheme for their employees.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects allegedly added names of employees who did not work for their companies. The Department of Labour suffered a loss of more than R2.4 million due to this fraud.

“Two cases of fraud were reported at Durban Central police station and case dockets were allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the department’s employee received cash from the suspect and she was also arrested.”

Mhlongo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: ‘New phenomenon’ – Is one crime syndicate behind tavern shootings in SA?