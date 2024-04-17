Suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Joburg

The group had allegedly been terrorising the suburbs of Johannesburg committing violent crimes

Two suspects seen lying on the ground in Booysens, Johannesburg, are suspected be members of a syndicate that has been linked to violent crimes in Gauteng, including more than 30 murders. Image: Saps

Three suspects linked to about 30 murders have been shot dead, while three others were arrested in Booysens, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The criminals were shot dead during a shootout with a law enforcement team led by the Hawks.

30 murders

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the group had allegedly been terrorising the suburbs of Johannesburg, committing violent crimes, including more than 30 murders.

“Upon receiving the information, it was operationalised and when they arrived at the identified premises, they were met with fire. The team returned fire and in the ensuing shootout, three of the suspects were fatally wounded and three others were apprehended. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the scene.

“The arrested suspects will appear in court soon whilst the investigation continues. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation does not rule out the possibility of more suspects being arrested and linked to more crimes,” Mogale said.

KZN shootout

In a separate incident, at least three people were shot dead by unknown armed suspects in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

It understood the shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have launched a manhunt for the suspects who also attempted to kill another at Nhlungwane area in Inanda.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road and upon arrival, two bodies of a man believed to be in his early 40s and a woman, 24, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“A few metres from the first crime scene, another body of a man believed to be 50 was found inside his room, also with gunshot wounds. His neighbour was also shot at but survived unharmed,” Netshiunda said.

Information

Netshiunda added that the suspects shot the man and a woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from the female occupants of the house.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts or any information that may assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

