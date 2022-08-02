Sipho Mabena
Crime

Krugersdorp rape horror – why are cops only acting now against zama zamas?

Sipho Mabena

Armed with rifles, including AK47’s, grenades, rocket launchers and mortars, Basotho nationals act as security to illegal miners.

Picture: iStock
In a country where at least 150 women are raped daily, it ostensibly took the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdop, Gauteng, for police to respond to decades of complaints about the scourge of illegal mining. On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele led a multi-disciplinary team of SA Police Services’ Tactical Response Teams, Hawks, Crime Intelligence as well as K-9 unit, joined by private security, in a blitz operation to take down illegal mining syndicate of zama zamas in Randfontein. First, it was the swift rounding up and arrest of the 80 alleged suspects, after eight dancers and crew...

