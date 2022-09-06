Man, young daughter survive attempted murder in Brakpan

Citizen Reporter

A 34-year-old man is fraught with questions after an attempt on his life and that of his daughter took place over the weekend.

The victim told Brakpan Herald he and his two-year-old daughter were stopped by the occupants of a white double cab bakkie on Saturday night, while on their way home.

They had stopped at a petrol station to buy snacks when the bakkie drove from the opposite side of the road and pulled up in front of him.

The man said he was forced to stop his car, after which a man got out of the passenger side of the bakkie.

“He spoke in Afrikaans and insisted on seeing who was in the vehicle. I rolled down my window slightly, whereupon the man started banging on it and uttering racial insults.”

As soon as the victim began reversing to pass the bakkie, shots were fired at his vehicle.

“I’m not sure how many, but if I remember correctly, I could hear three shots.”

One of the bullets went through the left side of the car and the back window, narrowly missing the young girl seated in the back.

After shooting at the victim’s car, the bakkie sped off in the opposite direction.

Police were called to the scene, and a case of attempted murder is being investigated by Brakpan SAPS.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Brakpan Herald, by Thelma Koorts. Read the original article here.