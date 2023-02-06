Man murders 77-year-old woman, wounds her daughter and kidnaps grandchild

Citizen Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of hacking a 77-year-old woman to death, severely injuring her daughter and then kidnapping a five-year-old boy.

The injured 32-year-old woman is thought to be the man’s former girlfriend, while the boy is their child.

The incident happened in Mashau Bodwe village, near Louis Trichardt, on 21 January.

Hacked with a panga

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect forcibly entered the house while the two women and three children were asleep. He then started hacking the women with a panga.

“The suspect then forced their five-year-old child into the vehicle belonging to his ex-girlfriend and drove away,” said Ledwaba.

Both women were rushed to hospital after they sustained severe injuries. The 77-year-old woman, later identified as Rose Mabasa, died of her injuries.

Manhunt launched

“A manhunt for the suspect was immediately activated,” said Ledwaba.

The suspect is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Makhado. The child was then also found unharmed at the homestead of the suspect’s father in Mashamba village. Ledwaba said the suspect had “disappeared”.

Police are calling upon Mthandazo Joseph Baskete (pictured), who was a taxi driver in the area, to report to the nearest police station as they believe he can help them with their investigation.

Police are also calling on anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mutshutshu Edward Mudogwa, on 072 107 6731 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app.

Two arrested, one killed in Nelspruit robbery

On Monday, police said it had arrested two suspects and killed another after a robbery in Nelspruit.

The incident occurred after a group of armed suspects robbed security guards that were transporting bags of money in Leslie, Mpumalanga.

When police responded a shootout started.

“One of the suspects in a silver-grey VW Polo was shot during the shootout. Police managed to intercept the two suspects near business shops and arrested them and the two are believed to have been part of the group of robbers,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala added that a number of suspects managed to evade arrest.

“The two suspects will be charged for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” he said.

