Cape Town businessman Khalid Parker shot dead during kidnapping attempt

Faizel Patel

Cape Town businessman Khalid Parker has been shot dead in the city’s Lansdowne suburb.

It is understood the 40-year-old Parker was shot outside his business along Lockerby and Imam Haron Roads in Cape Town at about 10am on Friday morning. This reportedly happened after three armed men attempted to kidnap him.

Parker suffered a fatal gunshot to the head while trying to call for help.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

“According to reports the victim was walking in the road when he was attacked by three unknown suspects. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Twigg.

“Lansdowne police registered a murder case for investigation.

The unknown suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made yet.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established,” said Twigg.

Twigg said anyone with any information about the shooting can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo, on 073 018 1002 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Town businessman, Khalid Parker, has been shot dead in Lansdowne, Cape Town. Three armed men attempted to hijack or kidnap him outside his business.

Unlicensed gun

Meanwhile, police arrested a 29-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in the Europe informal settlement, Gugulethu, on Thursday.

Twigg said officers received information about a firearm at the premises and searched for it.

“A 9mm pistol, four 9mm magazines and 74 rounds of ammunition were confiscated The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Police management in the Western Cape want to warn those who are found in possession of unlicensed firearms and committing serious and violent crime, when they are caught, they will face the full might of the law,” Twigg said.

