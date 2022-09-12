Justice Ministry saddened by murder of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen

Faizel Patel

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said it is shocked to learn of the death of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen

Van Rooyen, a 50-year-old Cape Town Magistrate and former prosecutor was found murdered at her Marina da Gama home.

A relative made the grim discovery over the weekend.

Motive

It is understood that ‘robbery’ is believed to be the motive behind the killing after Van Rooyen’s car was reported missing.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the cause of death was unclear, but confirmed a murder investigation was under way.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, also expressed the State’s “shock and deep sense of sadness” after the murder of their former colleague and “dear friend”.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Her tragic death is a loss to the judiciary and the justice system as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a state advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

“She became an acting Magistrate in 2016, where she presided at various magistrate’s courts in the Western Cape and was, with effect from 1 October 2021, permanently appointed as additional Magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate Court.”

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, in expressing his sadness, called on criminal justice system role-players to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate Van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” said Lamola.

