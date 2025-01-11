8 people killed in Mpumalanga tavern shooting

Three other people were injured during the shooting.

A mass shooting at a tavern in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, early on Saturday morning has left eight people dead and others injured.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said six people died at the scene, while two other victims passed away after being taken to hospital.

“Three other victims (two males and a female) are still receiving medical treatment after sustaining some injuries during the incident,” he said.

“Two VW Polos were also found at the scene with bullet holes and one of the victims was found dead inside one of the vehicles.”

ALSO READ: Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack

Mdhluli said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” he added.

Although no one has been arrested for the shooting yet, Mdhluli said police are pursuing the suspects.

“There is a team of experts in the investigation field that has been assembled to investigate this incident. A 72-hour plan has been activated subsequent to the incident.”

The acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the shooting.

“We are very much concerned about these shooting incidents that have occurred recently in our province however we are working around the clock to ensure that perpetrators thereof are swiftly brought to book,” he said.

NOW READ: Police arrest suspects for extortion at Carolina mine, Mpumalanga