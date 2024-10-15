Man sentenced to life for deadly Kagiso tavern shooting

The man entered a local tavern on 7 February 2022, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, and randomly fired several shots into a crowd.

A 30-year-old man who randomly opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Johannesburg, killing one and injuring others was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Thulani Mabaso appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday where sentence was handed down.

He was sentenced for the murder of 33-year-old of Kabelo Sebolai on 7 February 2022.

Shooting

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in addition to the life sentence for murder, Mabaso received a further 35 years for multiple charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and malicious injury to property.

“The court heard how Mabaso, while out on bail for an alleged murder charge, entered a local tavern on 7 February 2022, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, and randomly fired several shots into a crowd.

“Sergeant Maleba’s investigation unveiled that, one of the bullets struck and killed Sebolai, while others damaged a nearby vehicle. Witnesses attempted to assist Sebolai, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Mabaso handed himself to authorities on 27 February 2022,” Mjonondwane said.

Sentence

During the closing arguments, Senior State Advocate Nkosinathi Zuma condemned Mabaso’s actions as “utterly merciless.”

Zuma highlighted the recent devastating incident in Lusikisiki, where several innocent lives were tragically lost without justification, underscoring the severity of Mabaso’s crimes.

The Lusikisiki attacks took place on a Friday night in two separate homes at Ngobozana village in the Eastern Cape.

Police confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre

Judge Mohamed Ismail refused to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, alluding to the fact that the accused demonstrated no iota of remorse and strongly condemning his reckless actions of firing random shots at innocent people.

Mjonondwane said this case served as a reminder of the urgent need for enhanced measures to combat gun violence and ensure justice for victims and their loved ones.

