Two nurses kidnapped for 4 hours and raped in Limpopo clinic attack

Limpopo Health MEC says the incident is a setback to efforts to provide 24-hour clinic services.

Two nurses in Limpopo endured harrowing experiences after being kidnaped, assaulted and raped in the early hours of Friday.

The attack occurred around 1am when a heavily armed man stormed the Chuene Clinic in Polokwane.

The assailant overpowered three security guards, tied them up, and abducted the two nurses, who were on night duty.

The victims were missing for several hours and reappeared around 5am.

Health MEC condemns Limpopo clinic abduction after nurses raped

In a statement, Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego condemned the brutal attack, labelling it as “appalling” and expressed her “shock and disgust” at what she called the perpetrator’s “barbaric actions”.

Mashego described the incident as a “serious setback” to the Department of Health’s mission to provide 24-hour clinic services.

“My heart goes out to the two nurses who have suffered immense physical and psychological trauma.

“How can we convince our staff to work night shifts to serve the community if the same community turns against them in such a violent manner?” she said.

The MEC stated that the police were called to the scene and confirmed that psychological support has been arranged for the victims.

She added that her department was working closely with law enforcement to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Calls for community action

Mashego further called on the community to assist the police in apprehending the perpetrator, emphasising the importance of collective action.

“This incident is not just an attack on our clinic; it is an affront to the very fabric of our community. The individuals responsible for this crime are not strangers; they may be living among us.

“Surely, as community members, we must know something. I urge every member of our community to rise up and assist the police in their investigation,” the MEC said.

“We must come together, share any information, and support law enforcement in their relentless pursuit of justice.

“The safety of our community and the well-being of our healthcare workers depend on our collective action.”

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba also reacted to the attack, urging the public to help identify and capture the suspect.

“Very disturbing news. Chuene Clinic experienced a break-in, security guards tied, two of our nurses kidnapped [have] just been found now.

“[This is] a clinic we worked hard to activate to operate 24 [hours],” Ramathuba said in a social media post.

“A call [to the] community, let’s help police to find these criminals. They are our sons [and] our boyfriends,” she added.

Five men arrested for robbery and attempted murder

Meanwhile, five men, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested between 1 and 3 January 2025 in Lusaka village on charges of common robbery and attempted murder.

Limpopo police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said the suspects targeted an unidentified victim near a tavern, where a violent altercation broke out.

“The victim was assaulted with different objects such as a knife and iron steel bar, and the suspects left the scene afterward,” Thakeng said in at statement.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital for medical care.

Thakeng also revealed that the same suspects were involved in a separate violent incident on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

In that attack, a 34-year-old man was assaulted while walking home from work.

“The victim was approached by a group of men who physically fought, assaulted him with a bottle, and robbed him of his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene,” Thakeng explained.

The man, who was also hospitalised after the attack, later identified the five suspects involved.

All five suspects are scheduled to appear before the Ritavi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 January 2025, facing charges of common robbery and attempted murder.

Police investigations into the cases are ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone with further information to come forward to assist with the investigation.