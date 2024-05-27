1-year-old boy found lying in a ditch, investigation opened

The community is in mourning after the body of a one year old boy was discovered in bushes nearby a local church in the area.

With no regard to the significance of Child Protection Week, which started on 27 May and will end on 3 June, an innocent life was brutally cut short.

The young boy, who remains unidentified, was murdered and left in a ditch on Sunday, in Mankweng, Limpopo. He was discovered in bushes near a local church in the area.

ALSO READ: Police arrest four suspects for kidnapping – Human remains found

Innocent life lost

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), police responded to a complaint of murder at Ga-Makanye village in the Mankweng policing area and found community members gathered near a local church.

“They commenced with the initial investigation and discovered the body of a 01-year-old boy, buried in a shallow grave and only the hands visible,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Currently, the victim’s identity and motive behind this heinous act remain a mystery. Moreover, the boy’s parents have not yet been located, however, an investigation and case of murder have been opened by the police.

ALSO READ: WiFi caper gone wrong: School security guard opens fire on pupils, kills one, wounds another

The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the heinous act, expressing profound shock and sadness at the loss of an innocent child.

“The loss of an innocent child in such a violent manner is absolutely heartbreaking and unacceptable,” said Hadebe.

Furthermore, Ledwaba said the police are seeking the public’s help and have urged anyone with information about this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Whistleblowers can use the following platforms to share any relevant information they may have: Contact detective Sergeant Samuel Malesela on 076 749 8403, alternatively report anonymously through the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or by visiting the nearest police station or using MySAPS App.

ALSO READ: 82-year-old farmer arrested for shooting teens