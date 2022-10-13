Alleged drug trafficker arrested after seven years on the run

Citizen Reporter

An alleged drug trafficker who has been on the run since 2015 was traced and arrested by the George Serious Organised Crime Investigation team at a property in Observatory near Cape Town, on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Thursday, 42-year-old Renaldo Francois Theron, along with other drug dealers allegedly involved in dealing in drugs, specifically cannabis, were under the Hawks radar.

While the other alleged drug dealers were arrested for the same offences, Theron avoided arrest for alleged possession of drugs worth R243 000.

He was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning for a charge of possession of drugs.

The matter was postponed to 18 October 2022, for a formal bail application.

Elderly man nabbed for drugs

In a separate incident, a 69-year-old suspect was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to India.

According to Lt Col Robert Netshiunda, the Counter Narcotics Intelligence Head Office, Organised Crime Narcotics Head Office and K9 Unit West Rand operationalised intelligence information and intercepted the suspect as he attempted to board a flight destined for India.

The elderly man was found in possession of 8 kilograms of pure heroin worth a street value of R1. 2 million concealed in his travelling bag.

The suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

In August, the South African Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit in the Free State arrested an elderly woman for possession of drugs and bank cards in Matlakeng, Zastron.

According to Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, members of the Anti-Gang Unit were on crime prevention patrol duties in Matlakeng when they received information about a woman selling drugs.

“Information led members to Dinotshing and upon arrival they searched the house and found Mandrax and Chrystal Meth with a street value of about R60 000. Members continued the search and found more than 70 identity documents, a drivers’ licence, 3 passports, 56 bank cards and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Kareli.

The 72-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in drugs, Contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).