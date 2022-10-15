Woman arrested at OR Tambo airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R1.4m

Citizen Reporter

A 23-year-old foreign woman was arrested on Saturday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R1.4 million into the country.

The suspect was nabbed by police officers attached to the monitoring and interception section of the Gauteng Crime Intelligence.

“Intelligence information was gathered about the suspect who boarded a flight from Brazil to South Africa via Doha.

“During the search, police found 3.6 Kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4 million,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, in a statement.

The woman was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court soon on drug trafficking charges.

On Wednesday, an intelligence-driven operation also resulted in the arrest of a 69-year-old suspect at the airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to India.

The elderly man was found in possession of 8 kilograms of pure heroin worth a street value of R1.2 million concealed in his travelling bag.

