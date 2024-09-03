ANC Gauteng MPL Moipone Mhlongo rescued after ‘traumatic’ kidnapping

Mhlongo was hijacked and abducted on Monday evening at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni under circumstances that remain unclear.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education in Gauteng Moipone Mhlongo. Picture: X.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education in Gauteng, Moipone Mhlongo has been reunited with her family after a kidnapping ordeal.

It is understood the Mhlongo who currently serves as one of the youngest Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) was hijacked and abducted on Monday evening at Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni under circumstances that remain unclear.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety confirmed that Mhlongo was found safe.

“The Committee remains relieved that Hon. Mhlongo was found safe on the same day after enduring an extremely traumatic ordeal with senseless criminals.

“The Committee would like to express its gratitude to law enforcement agencies, security personnel and everyone who contributed towards her safe return.”

This is a developing story, please refresh for more