Six extortion and murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Durban, KZN [VIDEO]

The suspects were wanted for several extortion and murders cases, the most recent being the slaying of four people in Mariannhill on Monday

The gunbattle took place in South Beach, the Point area of Durban just before midnight on Monday. Picture for illustration: iStock

Six suspected extortion and murder suspects have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the gunbattle took place in South Beach, the Point area of Durban just before midnight on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for several extortion and murders cases, the most recent being the slaying of four people in Mariannhill on Monday night.

Watch the scene of the shooting where the suspects were killed in a shootout with police

Murders

“Police were tracing suspects who shot five people and killed four of them execution style on Siyaphambili Road in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill, KZN on Sunday night.

“Five men were seated on the side of the road drinking alcohol when the suspects arrived in a vehicle armed with pistols and a rifle and ordered the victims to lie down before shooting them on the back of their heads,” Netshiunda said.

Shootout

Netshiunda said police managed to trace the suspects and pounced.

“The suspects were in hiding in Newlands East and upon arrival, further intelligence was collected that the suspects were at a rented holiday apartment on South Beach Avenue in the Point area of Durban.

“When police announced their presence at the apartment, the suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued. All six suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. No police officer sustained any injuries,” Netshiunda said.

Crimes

Netshiunda added the suspects were also linked with a triple murder where three men were shot and killed near a tuckshop on Minitown main road in Mpumalanga township in Hammersdale on Friday afternoon.

“They were also linked with a Friday evening robbery at a shop on the ground floor of the apartment they were found in. It is also suspected that the suspects were involved in the illicit drug trade.

“Prior to a thorough search of the apartment, police had found three firearms in the possession of the suspects. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they could be linked to other crime scenes,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said police are also hot on the heels of the person who booked the room for the slain suspects.

