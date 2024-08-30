Crime Stats: More than 500 people murdered per week in SA [VIDEO]

The latest crime statistics have shown that almost 6 200 people were murdered in three months, with four of the nine provinces in the country having recorded increases in murder cases.

This was revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday morning.

The quarterly crime statistics reflects on crimes that occurred during the last quarter of the previous financial year (1 January 2024 – 31 March 2024) as well as the first quarter of this financial year (1st of April 2024 to the 30th of June 2024).

Watch Police Minister Senzo Mchunu speaking about crime being on the increase

[WATCH] Police Minister Senzo Mchunu paints a bleak picture in the fight against crime as he releases quarterly statistics. Mchunu says crimes that are on the increase are murder, rape, hijacking and extortion. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/F17GCsDJMT — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 30, 2024

Crime Stats

According to the crime stats report, 6 198 people were killed between April and June 2024. This is just over 2 000 people murdered in South Africa per month, which is more than 500 people per week.

The report also showed there were 11 566 sexual offences in the country between April and June 2024 with 3 855 per month, which is about 129 incidents per day.

The crime stats also revealed there were 35 098 robbery with aggravating circumstances with an average of 390 every day or 16 per hour.

Contact crime increased by 2.6% overall, with more than 153 637 cases recorded for the three-month period.

Increase in crime

Mchunu said crime is generally on the increase.

“The data is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. We are confronted with a crisis that threatens the safety of our communities and undermines the stability of our nation.

“Contact crimes, in particular, are wreaking havoc and instilling fear. This is unacceptable, and we must confront this challenge with unwavering resolve and strategic precision,” Mchunu said.

Crime

Mchunu said the worrying crime trends in the country include murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom payments, and extortion.

“Four of the nine provinces recorded increases in murder cases, with the highest increase recorded in the Western Cape, followed by North West, then the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.”

Mchunu said all the top 30 stations for murder were in only four provinces, namely Western Cape (11), KwaZulu-Natal (8), Eastern Cape (6) and Gauteng (5).

“The leading stations among them were Nyanga, followed by Inanda, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Harare.

“If we look at the ratio of murders committed, per capita per province, the Eastern Cape stands at 17.6%, followed by the Western Cape at 15.3 %, then KwaZulu-Natal at 12.3% and lastly Gauteng at 8.3%. It is worth noting that the Limpopo province recorded 3.3% per capita, making it the safest province in as far as murder is concerned,” Mchunu said.

Police killings

Mchunu also revealed that 21 police officers were killed in the first quarter (16 off duty and 5 on duty officers), with the largest number of officers being from the Eastern Cape (5), KZN (4) Western Cape (4).

“We will ensure that our personnel receive the support and resources they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Their courage and resilience must be matched by our commitment to their safety.”

Carjackings /CIT heists and kidnapping

Mchunu said the crime stats showed that carjackings have increased in the Eastern and Western Cape, with sedans, hatchbacks and coupe’s being the most hijacked vehicles.

He said the number of cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng are still a concern, although the overall number has reduced.

“We will be meeting with various cash in transit companies to discuss measures aimed at curbing this crime.

“We have been reading about kidnappings and extortion cases in the media; 135 cases of kidnapping for ransom were recorded in the first quarter, with Gauteng and KZN accounting for 81 and 15 cases respectively,” Mchunu said.

Technology

Mchunu said technology is at the forfront of fighting crime.

“In our fight against crime, technology is a critical ally. We are investing in advanced tools and systems that enhance our investigative capabilities and improve our response times. Technology will be at the forefront of our efforts to combat crime more efficiently and effectively

“Our crime intelligence capabilities are being strengthened to provide better insights and strategic advantages in the fight against criminal networks. Enhanced intelligence is key to anticipating and countering criminal activities before they escalate,” Mchunu said.

Curbing crime

Mchuni said the ministry’s priorities for the 7th Administration are clear and resolute.

“Bringing crime levels down is our number one priority, to protect the citizens of South Africa and make them feel safe again.

“To the people of South Africa, I assure you: we are unwavering in our commitment to fight crime and restore safety. We will not rest until every South African can walk the streets without fear. To our police officers, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, bravery, and commitment are the bedrock of our efforts,” Mchunu said.

