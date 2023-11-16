Appeal for information: Mpumalanga teacher and his friend shot ‘execution-style’

Mpumalanga police are seeking information after a 37-year-old teacher and his friend were found dead in an execution-style killing.

The Mpumalanga police are seeking information on suspects who allegedly murdered a teacher and his friend on Wednesday night outside White River.

According to the police, a 37-year-old teacher and his friend were killed in an execution style in Sukani Trust, outside White River, at about 10 pm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said information concerning a person spotted motionless in a pool of blood at Sukani Road was reported, and as the police arrived, they searched the area and discovered a second body close by.

“Both victims had gunshot wounds and were declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” Mohlala said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman shot dead outside school in Cape Town

Polo found on the scene

The police added that a grey Volkswagen was also found on the scene.

“When police conducted a preliminary investigation, the vehicle keys were found in one of the deceased’s pockets. Their mobile phones and other items were found in their possession,” Mohlala said.

On the scene, there were six empty 9mm cartridge cases and one empty R1 cartridge case.

The police said further investigation revealed one of the deceased was a South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) secretary and a teacher at one of the nearby high schools.

ALSO READ: Five killed ‘execution-style’, one wounded in KZN shooting

“Both victims were positively identified by family members. The motive for the killing is unknown at the moment, and police have launched an investigation,” Mohlala said.

Teacher taught at Bhekiswayo Secondary School

The Mpumalanga Department of Education confirmed that the teacher was from Bhekiswayo Secondary School, and it has requested that they send a detailed report on the matter.

“Officials from the inclusive and wellness units have been deployed to the school to render counselling services to the leaners, educators, and close family members,” department spokesperson Gerald Sambo told The Citizen.

Sambo added that the Bhekiswayo Secondary School pupils were in good spirits and have promised to do everything in their power to guarantee that they pass at the end of the year, so it does not anticipate any disturbances in the examination writing process at the school.

“Continuous support will be provided to those who are greatly affected by the death of the educator until they come to terms with what has happened. The Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased educator,” Sambo said.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape teacher shot and killed in ‘barbaric’ attack

The Citizen made attempts to get a comment from Sadtu regarding the teacher but didn’t receive it by the time publication. The story will be updated once the comment is received.

Police asking for information

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to get in touch with Lieutenant Colonel Mandla Mavuso, the commander of the Masoyi Detective Branch, at 076 869 3330, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, people can use MYSAPSAPP. Callers have the option to be anonymous, and any information they provide will be handled with complete confidence.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, condemned the “needless killing” and urged the public to come forward with information that could result in the suspects’ arrest.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Man shot at petrol station by suspect who knew him

“Not only the family members are affected by the brutal murder, but learners who are about to sit for their final examinations will also be psychologically affected, and that can have negative outcomes on their results,” said the general.

The department added it would continue to monitor the situation at the school closely.