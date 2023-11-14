WATCH: Man shot at petrol station by suspect who knew him

Emergency medical services certified him dead on the scene.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed execution-style at a filling station.

The incident took place at an Engen garage in Ermelo on Sunday.

The CCTV footage of the shooting has since been widely circulated on social media.

Victim certified dead

The video shows the victim, identified as Smangaliso Innocent Nkosi, talking to his friends refuelling their vehicle at a fuel station when a man approaches the group and shoots Nkosi in the head.

The suspect fired multiple shots at the 25-year-old victim after he collapsed to the ground.

The man then collected several spent cartridges from the scene before he walked off.

According to the police, the suspect is known to the group.

ALSO READ: Two people dead, several injured after suspects storm ‘liquor premises’ in Mpumalanga

“A man known to them came close to the victim and fired several shots at [him], leaving him dead. The suspect then collected the cartridges and left the scene. Police as well as other stakeholders were summoned to the scene. Emergency medical services certified him dead,” Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

“Police request the public who might help with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact [Detective-Sergeant] Bheki Masina on 082 373 8389 or the crime stop number 08600 10111, or send information via MySaps app. All information will be treated with confidentiality,” Mohlala added.

🎥WATCH: Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot another person at a petrol station in Ermelo on Sunday.#crimeinsa #TheCitizenNews



Source/@NewsOclock_SA pic.twitter.com/glodj4vky5 — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) November 14, 2023

Pupil killed

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police is also investigating the murder of Grade 12 pupil, who was shot and killed at his home while studying for the 2023 matric exams.

Thabang Chiloane, who was a pupil at Hazyview Comprehensive School, was fatally shot on 6 November.

READ MORE: Five killed ‘execution-style’, one wounded in KZN shooting

The 19-year-old was reportedly shot in the upper body.

“The investigation is ongoing, the motive for the killing is unknown and no one has been arrested so far,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdluli said last week Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Shanice Naidoo