Man shopping with son recalls ‘traumatic’ robbery at mall in Pretoria

An innocent father-son Christmas shopping date turned into a harrowing ordeal after an armed robbery took place at a mall north of Pretoria on Friday.

While two men from a Soshanguve social club were depositing nearly R200 000 at an ATM inside the Wonderpark Shopping Centre, they were allegedly ambushed by two armed men, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Cash deposit gone wrong

One suspect pointed his firearm at the duo, demanding the cash they had on them. One of the victims ran inside the bank to seek help.

When he turned and saw the suspects escaping, he shot at them, injuring one, police spokesperson Constable Lindiwe Mabasa told the publication.

Despite being injured, the suspects fled the scene in a getaway car.

In total, the robbers made off with roughly R190 000, with the bank manager recovering a small portion of the money said to have fallen at the scene.

Mabasa said a shopper who happened to be at the ATM at the time of the robbery was shot in the leg, and is currently recovering in hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, and are investigating a case of armed robbery and attempted murder.

“The public is urged to refrain from carrying large sums of money, but rather to use digital methods available to make bank transactions.

“Social club members should seek escorts at police stations in compelling situations,” she advised.

Chaos and terror

Theresa Park resident Quintin van der Merwe, who was at a restaurant in the shopping centre with his 8-year-old son at the time of the robbery, said there was chaos as a stampede ensured.

“When the shooting happened, we were at Panarottis and had just finished our meal. My son was at the playground.”

He said the gunshots first sounded like breaking glass, until he saw panic-stricken shoppers running towards the exit.

“A lot of people were running and some ran inside Panarottis.

“People went under the tables… drivers were lying all over the floor, people were falling over each other. It is the end of the month, so there were a lot of people there. It was just chaos.

“I even screamed at some people who were standing in the restaurant to get under the tables because they could get shot.”

Van der Merwe said he grabbed his son from the playground, pushed him down, and took cover in the bathroom.

“The wall of the bathroom is concrete, I stuck him behind the basin, so if there was a gunshot it would not get him. I waited about five minutes and called my wife to tell her what was happening.”

When he and his son tried to make their way to the car, more shots were fired, so they ran back to the restaurant bathroom.

“When we got out, we heard that a lady was shot in the leg.”

He said police helicopters were heard hovering over the mall just minutes after the robbery, which he said was traumatic for both him and his son.

“When we got home, my son said his legs were shaking. It was a shock. Knowing that my son was in danger; I cannot tell you how scared I was for his life.”

Festive season madness

Elizma Mouton, marketing manager of Wonderpark Shopping Centre, confirmed the shooting in a statement.

“We are grateful for the quick response from our security company and the Gauteng police. The safety of our loyal shoppers, mall staff, and stores is always our first priority, and therefore protocols are in place to avoid a shootout in the mall at all costs.

“Safety protocols at Wonderpark shopping centre are of a high standard, especially as we are gearing up toward the festive season,” she said.

