Nine killed in horrific Mpumalanga crash

Nine people were killed in a horrific head-on collision between a sedan and a light deliver vehicle on R35 Road between Morgenzon and Amersfoort in Mpumalanga.

According to the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, the crash occurred at around 22:00 on Saturday, with the victims, including drivers of both vehicles, were certified dead on the scene.

Major crash occurred on Saturday on the R35 Morgenzon/ Amersfoort road, MP.

A Head On crash occurred between a BMW Sedan and a Madza (LDV that resulted in 9 fatalities. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject to the ongoing investigation.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 4, 2022

Dangerous overtaking

Though the cause of the crash was yet to be determined, the department said dangerous overtaking may have been the cause of this collision.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has expressed concern about this seemingly unending loss of life on the road.

He said moving traffic violations such dangerous overtaking and excessive speeding have been identified as some of the major causes of deadly crashes during previous holiday seasons.

“Head on collisions, excessive speeding and pedestrians fatalities remain some of the challenges that we will focus on this holiday season. We are however appealing to road users to work with us in reducing crashes on the road,” Shongwe said.

He pleaded with people travelling to various festivities and destinations in the province to obey the rules and drive with great diligence, to save their own lives and thse of other road users.

Previous deaths

Saturday’s accident comes barely a week after six people were tragically killed in a horror crash on the N4 between Middleburg and Emalahleni.

The crash involved an SUV that reportedly lost control and veered off the N4 toll road bridge before it landed on the R35.

It is believed the accident was caused as a result of fatigue.

All occupants – five men and one woman – died on the scene.

A total of 1 685 fatalities were recorded on South Africa’s roads over the previous festive seasons holidays, a 14% increase from the 2020 December holidays.

