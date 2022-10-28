WATCH: Samsung robbery – 12 suspects casually jog off with goods worth R12m

Cheryl Kahla

Footage of a reported armed robbery at Fourways Crossing Mall in Sandton has now been released, showing 12 suspects fleeing the scene with Samsung goods.

‘Casual’ Fourways shootout

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, 23 October, culminated in a shootout between the robbers and security forces.

Gunshots can be heard in the video below. No one was reported as injured during the shootout

We reached out for comment and will update this article once feedback is received.

WATCH: Samsung robbery, Fourways

South Africa can have you believing you live on an action movie set.



This was an armed robbery in Fourways today.



What is said to be over 12 suspects, cool-as-they-can-be, making off with 12 million Rands of Samsung store goods. pic.twitter.com/7cIkZAf3KA— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) October 28, 2022

Reports of the robbery were originally shared in the I Love Fourways (BHC) community group when a resident warned:

“Stay away from Fourways Crossing, massive shoot-out and robbery at Samsung“.

Mzansi responded to Samsung robbery

South Africans, of course, have no chill and shared their opinions freely. One netizen said the robbers were so “gangsta”, they didn’t even need a getaway car”.

To this, another Twitter user added: “Petrol is too expensive”.

imagine a country where u can rob a store daylight and go catch a taxi ????????????????— Sexy Me (@me_ramza) October 28, 2022

At that pace they wnt make it far????????????????????????????— Mantsha M (@MamaP98796478) October 28, 2022

Another netizen said they looked lost and wanted to know if their exit plan wasn’t panning out, while another said:

“Got to love how casually they’re jogging out of there. That can’t be called running, it’s more of a Sunday stroll.”

This mall has newly installed boom gates and cameras. Security guards at access points. They were eyeballing me the other day. So WTAF? ????????‍♂️????????— Midnight (@MmatumM) October 28, 2022

Weren’t even in a rush….imagine a sniper— Truth Be Told (@TruthBe52262533) October 28, 2022

Corkwood Mall robbery

In an unrelated case, officials in Kariega arrested two men, confiscated two firearms and recovered the stolen goods following a brazen armed robbery of a second-hand dealer at Corkwood Mall.

On 25 October, several armed men entered the store, held the staff at gunpoint and fled with several cell phones, laptops, cash as well as other valuable electronic items.

According to a South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, the suspect “then jumped into a white NP200 bakkie and drove off”.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and several suspects were arrested while attempting to flee the scene. Six suspects escaped.

