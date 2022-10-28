News

News

Cheryl Kahla
Audience and Content Strategist
2 minute read
28 Oct 2022
5:00 pm

WATCH: Samsung robbery – 12 suspects casually jog off with goods worth R12m

Cheryl Kahla

The robbers reportedly stole goods worth millions before making a 'leisurely Sunday stroll' getaway.

samsung-robbery-fourways
Photo: Screengrab video shared on Twitter by @PSAFLIVE.

Footage of a reported armed robbery at Fourways Crossing Mall in Sandton has now been released, showing 12 suspects fleeing the scene with Samsung goods.

‘Casual’ Fourways shootout

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, 23 October, culminated in a shootout between the robbers and security forces.

Gunshots can be heard in the video below. No one was reported as injured during the shootout

We reached out for comment and will update this article once feedback is received.

WATCH: Samsung robbery, Fourways

Reports of the robbery were originally shared in the I Love Fourways (BHC) community group when a resident warned:

“Stay away from Fourways Crossing, massive shoot-out and robbery at Samsung“.

READ MORE
Drugging men with Eyegene: Prince Lethukuthula's killers confess

Mzansi responded to Samsung robbery

South Africans, of course, have no chill and shared their opinions freely. One netizen said the robbers were so “gangsta”, they didn’t even need a getaway car”.

To this, another Twitter user added: “Petrol is too expensive”.

Another netizen said they looked lost and wanted to know if their exit plan wasn’t panning out, while another said:

“Got to love how casually they’re jogging out of there. That can’t be called running, it’s more of a Sunday stroll.”

ALSO READ: Pastor shot dead at Diepsloot church

Corkwood Mall robbery

In an unrelated case, officials in Kariega arrested two men, confiscated two firearms and recovered the stolen goods following a brazen armed robbery of a second-hand dealer at Corkwood Mall.

On 25 October, several armed men entered the store, held the staff at gunpoint and fled with several cell phones, laptops, cash as well as other valuable electronic items.

According to a South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, the suspect “then jumped into a white NP200 bakkie and drove off”.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and several suspects were arrested while attempting to flee the scene. Six suspects escaped.

NOW READ: Suspected ATM bombers arrested in Fourways

Read more on these topics