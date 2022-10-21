At least 145 cases of political killings on record in KwaZulu-Natal

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu says there are at least 145 cases of political killings that are on record in the province.

Briefing the media on Friday, Zungu said the matters were being managed by the organised crime unit, which deals with cases where there has been a death or attempt on the life of a councillor, mayor or any other person who belongs to a political party.

“There are currently 145 political killing cases on record in KwaZulu-Natal. Of the 145 cases, 57 are in court, 31 are decision dockets where investigations are still being conducted. 58 of the matters have been closed for various reasons,” said Zungu.

“The task team has clamped down on some of the security companies, with firearms that have been recovered from the companies that have no licences to possess them. In some of the cases, they are investigating if some of the firearms can be linked to the killings.

July unrest cases

Zungu said cases from the KwaZulu-Natal unrest in 2021 have been divided into three categories. While some cases have been finalised, some have been sent back to the SAPS task team for further investigations, while others are still in various courts.

The first category is being handled by the organised crime component – cases commonly referred to as instigator cases.

“The charges relate to incitement and conspiracy to commit public violence. Officers dealing with this matter are working closely with the members of the DPCI,” said Zungu.

ALSO READ: Hawks swoop on two more alleged looting instigators

Second category was the murder cases, which are being dealt with by the general prosecution section of the Durban office.

“This was in response to the SAPS task team that Cele set up at the time of the July unrest. Many of the case dockets came from the Phoenix area. The office initially received eight of these case dockets. In two of the dockets, no prosecution has been instituted due to insufficient evidence. One case was withdrawn at the court as the witness could no longer be traced. Five of the cases are on the court roll,” said Zungu.

“In July 2022, a further 60 dockets were received by the NPA for decision. We have declined to prosecute in 50 of these matters and the case dockets have been referred for inquest. 16 of those dockets have been referred back to the police for further investigation.”

ALSO READ: SA unrest: SAHRC to probe causes and impact of violence, looting

The third category deals with looting cases, which are being dealt with by the lower courts.

“The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been working closely with prosecutors to try and track vehicles which were used to transport properties which were stolen from stores which were broken into,” said Zungu.