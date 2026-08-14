Barberton shootout: Police officer wounded in illegal mining crackdown

A 36-year-old male has been taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing police investigation.

Gunfire erupted in Mpumalanga as police officers deployed under Operation Vala Umgodi came under attack from suspected illegal miners, leaving one officer wounded and intensifying the crackdown on the province’s illicit mining networks.

The shooting occurred in Barberton on Wednesday night, 12 August 2026.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

“Members deployed under Operation Vala Umgodi were on duty conducting operations aimed at combating illegal mining activities in the area when they encountered a group of armed suspected illegal miners.

“Upon approaching the suspects, the members observed a Toyota Avanza that arrived at the scene. It is alleged that shots were fired from the direction of the illegal miners. The police members took cover and returned fire,” Mdhluli said.

During the exchange, one police member sustained injuries and was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Questioning

Mdhluli said the driver of the Toyota Avanza, a 36-year-old man, has been taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing police investigation.

“Visibility and operations have since been intensified by the police, in and around Barberton, in order to deal decisively with illegal mining activities. Illegal mining remains a serious concern as it is often linked to the proliferation of firearms and other criminal activities.”

Appeal

The South African Police Service (Saps) provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, spoke strongly and emphasised that the police will hunt down the illegal miners to ensure that they are swiftly brought to justice. The investigation into the incident continues.

Police have appealed to the public to collaborate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity in their communities.

Information can be reported to the nearest police station or anonymously via the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or sent via MySaps App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.