22 Oct 2024

03:31 pm

BREAKING: Robbery in progress at Clearwater Mall, officer shot – reports [VIDEO]

One officer has reportedly been shot while a security company has warned residents to stay away from Clearwater Mall and nearby streets.

A screengrab of a video of the robbery underway, as posted on Reza.

Residents have been warned to stay away from Clearwater Mall, a popular Johannesburg shopping centre, as a robbery is currently underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports have emerged that a security officer was shot while suspects were busy making their escape.

Officer shot at Clearwater Mall

Security company Suburban Control Centre has warned residents to avoid the mall and surrounding streets.

“SAPS [South African Police Service ] and multiple services are on the scene,” the security company posted on social media.

“One officer has been shot. Five Suspects are still at large, used a Silver Honda Accent,” it wrote before providing the number plate of the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Reza, an account dedicated to sharing crime news on social media, tweeted that the robbery took place at a jewellery store and four suspects have been arrested so far.

The account Moms Investing posted a video of the jewellery store that was broken into while Healthy Lunchpacks took another video and posted photos of the parking area of the mall and a bullet hole in a car’s windscreen.

The Citizen has reached out to the police in Gauteng to confirm details of the incident.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

