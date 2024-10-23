Kaboom!!! Police recover R4M stolen fireworks from Phoenix temple

560 cases of the stolen fireworks were offloaded at the temple to be sold to the public for Diwali

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered stolen fireworks worth R4 million from a temple in Phoenix.

It is understood the fireworks were discovered on Tuesday during an operation by the Metro Police Drug Team, South African Police Service (Saps) eThekwini Infrastructure Task Team and Crime Intelligence.

Robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nethiunda said law enforcement officials had been following up on information after a business robbery in Camperdown a few days ago, where the stock was taken.

“During the robbery, suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and proceeded to tie up the guards. The suspects then brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises, carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali festival.

“The suspects then managed to escape with the two trailers and R4 million worth of fireworks. A case was opened at the Camperdown Saps,” he said.

Stolen fireworks

Netshiunda said the Saps Economic Infrastructure Task Team received information on the possible whereabouts of some of the stock that was stolen.

“A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of the Metro Drug team and Saps Crime Intelligence. Members proceeded to a Hindu temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three African males. The temple had been set up to sell the fireworks to the public.

“Upon inspection of the goods, it was found that the goods being offloaded were in fact the fireworks that were stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown. The truck carrying the stolen goods was a hired truck,” Netshiunda said.

Arrests

Netshiunda added that the owner of the fireworks positively identified the goods as those stolen from his business premises in Camperdown and marked with his branding.

“The three males aged between 34 and 42 years old, were immediately placed under arrest for possession of stolen property.

“In total, 560 cases of fireworks were recovered valued at approximately R 4 million. The truck valued at approximately R700 000 was also seized, as it was used in the commission of a crime. Saps Explosive Unit was also called out to the scene, as the fireworks are regarded as explosives,” Netshiunda said.

Investigations

Netshiunda said detectives are currently following up on further information to lead to the recovery of the two trailers that were stolen together with some of the outstanding goods.

“The arrest of further suspects [is] imminent. Ethekwini Fire was also informed and further charges relating to the by-laws may be added. All three suspects will be appearing in Verulam court tomorrow [Thursday].

“Ethekwini District Commissioner Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa commended the members for an outstanding recovery and arrest,” Nethsiunda said.

