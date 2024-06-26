Brits old age home murderer suspects die in custody

An 80-year-old man was allegedly killed by two retirees after an altercation at an old age home in Brits.

Two men accused of killing a fellow retirement home resident have died while awaiting their court date.

In May this year, 92-year-old Daniel Madumo and 75-year-old Jeremia Mmatli were arrested in connection with the death of 80-year-old Godfrey Motsepe at an old age home in Brits, North West.

Motsepe is believed to have encountered Madumo and Mmatli at around 4 am at the retirement home. An altercation between the elderly allegedly ended in Motsepe’s death. Madumo and Mmatli were arrested on the same day.

Elderly men die in custody

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed the deaths of both Madumo and Mmatli.

The two men were being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria after their first appearance on 3 June.

“Daniel Madumo had to be transferred to an outside hospital on 22 June due to health complications and sadly passed away on 24 June 2024. Jeremia Mmatli departed on 20 June 2024. With both accused now deceased, the court shall provide direction on what is to happen in the court case,” stated Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Victim was allegedly beaten on his way to the bathroom

Motsepe was reportedly on his way to the bathroom in the early hours of the morning when he encountered his alleged attackers.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani confirmed, “The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects who hit the former with his crutches. The suspect’s companion apparently joined his friend and they both assaulted the victim,” confirmed

The victim sustained injuries to the head and unfortunately died before reaching the hospital. Police were called to the old age home where Madumo and Mmatli were arrested.

Case closed upon receipt of death certificate

In a recent example of a murder accused dying before a trial can be concluded, the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court declared a murder case closed after the accused’s death certificate was submitted to the magistrate.

Werner de Jager was accused of killing his wife, Reverend Liezel de Jager, in October 2021.

The South Coast Sun reported that the man took an overdose of oils on 9 April and died several days later in hospital.