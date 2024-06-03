Hit with a crutch: Assault during 4am toilet break at old age home leads to one death

The victim is believed to have been killed while on his to the bathroom at his retirement village.

A fight at a retirement village in Brits, North West, has resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

Pensioner killed at retirement village

Two men, another 75-year-old and a 92-year-old Jericho Village resident, will appear in court on murder charges.

The victim is believed to have encountered the pair while making a trip to the bathroom around 4am on Thursday 30 May.

“The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects who hit the former with his crutches. The suspect’s companion apparently joined his friend and they both assaulted the victim,” confirmed North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

ALSO READ: Phalaborwa man in court for gruesome family murders

The victim sustained injuries to the head and unfortunately died before reaching the hospital. Police were called to the old age home where they arrested the two pensioners.

They are expected to appear in court on 3 June.

Multiple suspects wanted for separate shootings in Limpopo

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo’s Capricorn district are searching for suspects wanted in connection with shootings in Tooseng and Mamaolo on Sunday morning.

A couple were sitting in their car outside a liquor store in Tooseng when men opened fire on their vehicle. The man was shot in the upper body, while the female sustained wounds to her lower body.

The man, whose identify is being withheld pending investigations, was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Ditebogo murder accused back behind bars

In nearby Mamaola, a 42-year-old man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstance around the shooting is still unknown to police.

Police have also withheld the victim’s identify while the conduct their investigations.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba urged any member of the public who may have information the incidents to contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.