Life imprisonment plus 38 years for murder of youth looking for work on litchi farm

Judge stated her intent in hoping the sentence acted as a deterrent to society, saying the guilty party had abused his power

A private security employee was handed a life sentence plus 38 years imprisonment for the 2018 murder of a young man.

Sarel du Plessis was working in the Komatipoort area when he shot and killed 18-year-old Bhekimuzi who he suspected was trying to steal fruit from a farm.

Du Plessis was also found guilty on three counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Murder near Disa Estates

The victim was with his brother and two of their friends when they entered a farm on 5 December 2018. The young men testified that they were looking for work in the area.

They encountered the now-52-year-old Du Plessis who accused them of attempting to steal litchis from the farm.

The security operations manager drove towards what he considered suspects, stopped his vehicle and drew his weapon. The court heard that Du Plessis then began firing at the victims, killing Ziko as the other three fled.

A defenceless young job seeker

Du Plessis denied the charges, stating he thought they were thieves, but the court argued that he had abused his powers as a security employee and ended the life of a man who was just looking for a job.

Prosecutors used the testimony of the three survivors as well as the pain and trauma expressed by Ziko’s mother to sway the Judge’s decision.

Presiding Officer in the Mpumalanga High Court, Judge Nelisa Phiwokazi Mali, stated that her sentence found no reason to deviate from the prescribed sentence and must serve as a deterrent to society.

“Du Plessis was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, ten years imprisonment on each count of attempted murder, five years for unlicensed possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition,” confirmed Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa

“The court ordered the sentence of life to run concurrently with the sentence imposed on other counts. Effectively the accused will serve life imprisonment,” added Nyuswa.