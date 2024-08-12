‘Cannot be ignored’: Minister Mchunu says Modimolle firearm facility is a cause for concern

No arrests have been made since the raid on the firearm training facility in Limpopo but multiple weapons were confiscated.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has applauded the efforts of authorities while expressing concern about a firearm training facility discovered in Limpopo.

Multiple police units raided a farm on 8 August that was allegedly operating as an unauthorised firearm training facility.

The operation came two weeks after 95 foreigners were arrested in a raid on a “military-style” training camp in Mpumalanga.

No arrests made by police

Although police confiscated several licenced firearms and large quantities of ammunition, no suspects have been placed in hand-cuffs yet.

In a statement released following the incident, Mchunu praised those who worked with Hawks in carrying out the raid.

“While the exact purpose of the training at this facility remains under investigation, the discovery of military-related training equipment and activities raised serious concerns that cannot be ignored,” stated Mchunu.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice,” he said.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the raid, Hawks spokesperson Lethunya Mmuroa confirmed their search for answers.

“The purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military-related training cannot be ruled out,” stated Mmuroa.

Libyan visas cancelled

In the recent incident near White River in Mpumalanga, the Department of Home Affairs has since cancelled the visas of the 95 Libyans arrested.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber explained the visas were “acquired through misrepresentation” in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority confirmed the operators of the training site, Milites Dei Security Services, have also had its licence suspended.

Psira said it had initially inspected the farm and found the site compliant. However, authorities found a second training facility located a few kilometres away.

Psira CEO Manabela Chauke confirmed this second site was unaccredited, saying: “The second training facility is the same facility referred to as the illegal Libyan military training camp.”